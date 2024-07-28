Police officer injured during arrest in Tyrone

A police officer has been injured in Tyrone after his arm was pinned between an assailant vehicle and a police car.

The incident took place last night in Ardboe outside Dungannon, when the PSNI stopped the vehicle to search for suspected illegal drugs.

While detaining the driver, they reversed the car at speed, dragging the officer for a short distance, before slamming into a stationary police car, with the officer’s arm caught between.

The driver then made off at speed.

The officer has taken to hospital and is receiving welfare supports from the PSNI.