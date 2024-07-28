Tanáiste urges all sides in Middle East conflict to de-escalate

The Tánaiste’s urged all sides in the Middle East conflict to ‘urgently de-escalate’ what he’s described as ‘an enormously dangerous situation that could ignite a wider regional conflict’.

Micheál Martin says he’s horrified by yesterday’s attacks in the Golan Heights, and a school in Gaza – and deplores the deaths of civilians, including children, in both attacks.

Israel’s foreign minister this morning warned they’re nearing the moment in which they face ‘an all-out war’ claiming Hezbollah had ‘crossed red lines’ with the attack on a football pitch in the Golan Heights.