Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Termon Ladies claim Division 1 title with victory over Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon

Termon Senior Ladies

Termon Senior Ladies are Division 1 League Champions once again as they overcame Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon at MacCumhaill Park this afternoon.

Three early goals from the Burn Road side meant the result of the contest was barely in doubt after just 20 minutes of action.

Termon went in 4-09 to 2-02 in the lead at half time and continued to dominate proceedings in the second period.

The full time score in Ballybofey was Termon 5-13, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 2-04.

Earlier in the day, St Nauls beat Urris 1-15 to 1-07 in the Division 2 Final which was played in Lifford.

In the Division 3 Final, played at 10:30am this morning before the Division 1 Final at MacCumhaill Park, Robert Emmets defeated Four Masters on a score-line of 2-07 to 0-07.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Police officer injured during arrest in Tyrone

28 July 2024
453245984_899312668899854_5196880313523158267_n
News, Top Stories

Man arrested after PSNI seizure of drugs and firearm

28 July 2024
335-new-housing-assistance-payment-hap-established-in-kerry
News, Audio, Top Stories

Sinn Féin promises to deliver 300,000 new homes by 2029 if elected

28 July 2024
e790583f-cea3-44b1-82fe-1419b856a5f2
News, Top Stories

Body recovered from Cliffs of Moher in search for missing boy

28 July 2024
Advertisement

Related News

skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Police officer injured during arrest in Tyrone

28 July 2024
453245984_899312668899854_5196880313523158267_n
News, Top Stories

Man arrested after PSNI seizure of drugs and firearm

28 July 2024
335-new-housing-assistance-payment-hap-established-in-kerry
News, Audio, Top Stories

Sinn Féin promises to deliver 300,000 new homes by 2029 if elected

28 July 2024
e790583f-cea3-44b1-82fe-1419b856a5f2
News, Top Stories

Body recovered from Cliffs of Moher in search for missing boy

28 July 2024
who-is-simon-harris-a-profile-of-our-potential-next-taoiseach
News, Top Stories

Taoiseach faces backlash for not nominating female candidate for European Commissioner

28 July 2024
Micheal Martin Dail Padraig
News, Top Stories

Tanáiste urges all sides in Middle East conflict to de-escalate

28 July 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube