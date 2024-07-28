Termon Ladies claim Division 1 title with victory over Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon

Termon Senior Ladies are Division 1 League Champions once again as they overcame Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon at MacCumhaill Park this afternoon.

Three early goals from the Burn Road side meant the result of the contest was barely in doubt after just 20 minutes of action.

Termon went in 4-09 to 2-02 in the lead at half time and continued to dominate proceedings in the second period.

The full time score in Ballybofey was Termon 5-13, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 2-04.

Earlier in the day, St Nauls beat Urris 1-15 to 1-07 in the Division 2 Final which was played in Lifford.

In the Division 3 Final, played at 10:30am this morning before the Division 1 Final at MacCumhaill Park, Robert Emmets defeated Four Masters on a score-line of 2-07 to 0-07.