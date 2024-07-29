Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

DCB Committee Chair seeking update to IS465 as science advances

The Chair of Donegal County Council’s Defective Block Committee says it’s vital that the remediation options are government by the latest science, but that’s not happening at the moment.

He was one of a number of members to demand the immediate publication of a new standard to replace the IS465 standard that is currently being used to determine the remediation options.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Cllr McDermott told Greg Hughes that our understanding of the underlying causes of the problem has advanced, but the standards are not being updated quickly enough.

That. he says, is leading to some serious anomalies…………..

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in connection with PSNI data breach

29 July 2024
Arranmore RNLI
News, Top Stories

Yacht crew rescued after engine failed off Arranmore Island

29 July 2024
TV licence
Top Stories, Audio, News

Humphries denies being “blindsided” on TV Licence funding announcement

29 July 2024
Omagh Turnbull
Top Stories, Audio, News

First public hearing of the Omagh Bombing Inquiry taking place tomorrow

29 July 2024
Advertisement

Related News

psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in connection with PSNI data breach

29 July 2024
Arranmore RNLI
News, Top Stories

Yacht crew rescued after engine failed off Arranmore Island

29 July 2024
TV licence
Top Stories, Audio, News

Humphries denies being “blindsided” on TV Licence funding announcement

29 July 2024
Omagh Turnbull
Top Stories, Audio, News

First public hearing of the Omagh Bombing Inquiry taking place tomorrow

29 July 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

29 July 2024
eir_logo_2015_web
News, Audio, Top Stories

Eir urged to speed up restoration of landlines outside Gortahork

29 July 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube