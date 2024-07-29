DCB Committee Chair seeking update to IS465 as science advances

The Chair of Donegal County Council’s Defective Block Committee says it’s vital that the remediation options are government by the latest science, but that’s not happening at the moment.

He was one of a number of members to demand the immediate publication of a new standard to replace the IS465 standard that is currently being used to determine the remediation options.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Cllr McDermott told Greg Hughes that our understanding of the underlying causes of the problem has advanced, but the standards are not being updated quickly enough.

That. he says, is leading to some serious anomalies…………..