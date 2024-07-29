Eir urged to speed up restoration of landlines outside Gortahork

A West Donegal councillor is urging Eir to redouble its efforts to resolve a fault that has left a number of homes without landlines outside Gortahork.

Cllr Michael McClafferty was speaking after he was told this morning that it could take up to five weeks to resolve the issue.

In the meantime, he says , there are people in the community who are without their landline, and he is particularly concerned that some of those are elderly people living alone who depend on their landline for their panic alarms.

Cllr McClaffery says he believes the fault was caused by a car hitting a pole and damaging the lines, and he can’t understand what the delay is………