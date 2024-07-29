First public hearing of the Omagh Bombing Inquiry taking place tomorrow

The first public hearing of the Omagh Bombing Inquiry chaired by Lord Turnbull takes place in Omagh tomorrow, with relatives’ campaigner Michael Gallagher urging the Irish Government to fully participate in the hearings.

Earlier this month, the Cabinet agreed to provide assistance to the inquiry, which follows on from the conclusion of a High Court judge that were it not for a number of faiIings, the atrocity which killed 29 people, one of them a woman pregnant with twins, could possibly have been prevented.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Mr Gallagher told Greg Hughes that the terms of reference allow any new information to be presented and assessed.

With that in mind, he said it’s important that all those invited to attend do so…………..

More information available here – https://omagh.independent-inquiry.uk/news/omagh-bombing-inquiry-preliminary-hearing-30-july-attendance-information/