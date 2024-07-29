Four men arrested and drugs seized in Derry over weekend

A quantity of drugs were seized and four men arrested in Derry over the weekend.

Following two separate incidents in the city on Friday evening, two men were arrested and subsequently charged with drug-related offences. They appeared before Derry Magistrates Court today.

Meanwhile, yesterday police detected and seized a quantity of suspected Class B drugs in the Strand Road area. A man was arrested but later released on bail.

Yesterday evening, while on patrol in the Galliagh area, Police stopped with a man and a quantity of suspected Class A drugs were seized. He is due before the courts later this month.

Chief Inspector Siobhan Watt is appealing to anyone with information about suspected drug dealing to report it to police.