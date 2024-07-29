Man arrested in connection with PSNI data breach

A man has been arrested today in connection with a PSNI data breach last year.

The 54 year old was arrested this morning following a search in Derry on Thursday last as part of investigations into criminality linked to the freedom of information data breach last August.

The man was arrested under the Terrorism Act and has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

Detective Superintendent Avine Kelly says investigations will continue to ensure that any criminality identified is dealt with robustly to keep communities, officers and staff safe.