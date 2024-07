Investigations are continuing following the discovery of a body at a house in Carrigart this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the death of a man shortly after 8am this morning.

His body has been removed to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post-mortem examination is due to be carried out.

Gardai say the results of the post-mortem will determine the course of the investigation.

A file is due to be prepared for the coroner.