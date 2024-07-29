Questions surrounding neurology cover at LUH

There are questions surrounding adequate neurology cover at Letterkenny University Hospital.

In a recent meeting of the Regional Health Forum West, Cllr Gerry McMonagle outlined the the number of patients who suffer from MS in the LUH catchment, there is enough work for two full time neurology consultants.

He was told that funding is being sought to develop the department in Letterkenny and that the commitment is there even though it may take time.

Cllr McMonagle says that is too much to ask people who are sick to travel to have their needs seen to.