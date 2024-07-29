Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Two paddleboarders rescued by Bundoran RNLI

Two paddleboarders drifting out to sea at Bunlin Bar, just past the Carrickfad rocks in Donegal Bay were rescued by Bundoran Lifeboat yesterday afternoon.

The father of one of the casualties made a call to the Coast Guard after seeing the two girls being blown further out to sea.

The lifeboat was on scene within five minutes, and brought the girls safety to Creevy Pier.

The RNLI says both were wearing buoyancy aids and appeared to be in good health. One of them had her mobile phone with her, allowing them to maintain communication while adrift.

**********************

RNLI Release in full –

 

Bundoran RNLI Tasked to Rescue Two Casualties Adrift on a Stand-Up Paddle Board
News release 28/07/24 
At 16:29 today, Bundoran RNLI was tasked with rescuing two female paddleboarders drifting out to sea at Bunlin Bar, just past the Carrickfad rocks in Donegal Bay. The lifeboat launched in calm weather with a maximum swell of 1 meter and a wind force of 2.
The father of one of the casualties made the call to the Coast Guard as he observed the two girls being blown further out to sea.
The lifeboat, helmed by Rory O’Connor and backed up by Bundoran crewmembers Richard Gillespie and James Cassidy, arrived on the scene within five minutes of the initial call.
Upon arrival, the crew observed that both casualties were wearing buoyancy aids and appeared to be in good health. One of the girls had her mobile phone with her, allowing them to maintain communication while adrift. The lifeboat safely took them aboard and brought them back to Creevy Pier, where they were reunited with their father.
Speaking after the incident, Rory O’Connor, helm on the call, said: “Something like this can easily happen to anyone going out on the water. What was important here today was that both casualties were wearing their buoyancy aids and had a means of communication with them in case of getting into difficulty. It’s only three days since we had World Drowning Prevention Day, and these are some of the key things we highlight to people when entering the water, as you never know when you will get into difficulty.”
If you are heading out on the water, remember to check the weather conditions in advance, always wear a buoyancy aid and always bring a means of communication.
Key facts about the RNLI
The RNLI charity saves lives at sea. Its volunteers provide a 24-hour search and rescue service around the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland coasts. The RNLI operates 238 lifeboat stations in the UK and Ireland and more than 240 lifeguard units on beaches around the UK and Channel Islands. The RNLI is independent of Coastguard and government and depends on voluntary donations and legacies to maintain its rescue service. Since the RNLI was founded in 1824, its lifeboat crews and lifeguards have saved over 142,700 lives.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

The Bundoran Lifeboat on scene at Mermaid's Cove
News, Top Stories

Two paddleboarders rescued by Bundoran RNLI

29 July 2024
luh new 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Questions surrounding neurology cover at LUH

29 July 2024
452760113_795610999416822_6163491550241537528_n
News, Top Stories

Public invited to information session for Strabane Urban Sports Park

29 July 2024
police
News, Top Stories

Man in critical condition following M1 crash

28 July 2024
Advertisement

Related News

The Bundoran Lifeboat on scene at Mermaid's Cove
News, Top Stories

Two paddleboarders rescued by Bundoran RNLI

29 July 2024
luh new 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Questions surrounding neurology cover at LUH

29 July 2024
452760113_795610999416822_6163491550241537528_n
News, Top Stories

Public invited to information session for Strabane Urban Sports Park

29 July 2024
police
News, Top Stories

Man in critical condition following M1 crash

28 July 2024
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Police officer injured during arrest in Tyrone

28 July 2024
453245984_899312668899854_5196880313523158267_n
News, Top Stories

Man arrested after PSNI seizure of drugs and firearm

28 July 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube