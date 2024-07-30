Arranmore RNLI responds to second call out in two days

Arranmore RNLI last night responded to their second call out within two days.

The volunteer crew were tasked to assist in a medical evacuation from the island at 8pm last night.

The casualty was brought to the lifeboat by the island ambulance and then transported to Burtonport Harbour to a waiting ambulance.

They were then transferred to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment.

On Sunday, Arranmore RNLI towed an 11 metre yacht to safety after it suffered engine failure off Arranmore Island.