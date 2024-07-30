Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Arranmore RNLI responds to second call out in two days

Arranmore RNLI last night responded to their second call out within two days.

The volunteer crew were tasked to assist in a medical evacuation from the island at 8pm last night.

The casualty was brought to the lifeboat by the island ambulance and then transported to Burtonport Harbour to a waiting ambulance.

They were then transferred to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment.

On Sunday, Arranmore RNLI towed an 11 metre yacht to safety after it suffered engine failure off Arranmore Island.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Garda
News, Top Stories

Emergency services at scene of helicopter crash in Co Westmeath

30 July 2024
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday July 30th

30 July 2024
Arranmore RNLI
News, Top Stories

Arranmore RNLI responds to second call out in two days

30 July 2024
gardai accident
News, Top Stories

Bruckless Road outside Dunkineely reopens after crash investigation

30 July 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Garda
News, Top Stories

Emergency services at scene of helicopter crash in Co Westmeath

30 July 2024
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday July 30th

30 July 2024
Arranmore RNLI
News, Top Stories

Arranmore RNLI responds to second call out in two days

30 July 2024
gardai accident
News, Top Stories

Bruckless Road outside Dunkineely reopens after crash investigation

30 July 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

30 July 2024
Screenshot 2024-07-30 121410
News, Audio, Top Stories

Opening hearing of the Omagh Bombing Inquiry begins with the names of those killed

30 July 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube