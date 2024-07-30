Defeat for Rachael Darragh on Olympic debut

Rachael Darragh lost her opening group match in the women singles Badminton at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday.

The Raphoe native who is competing at her first games fell to a 2-games to 1 defeat to Switzerland’s Jenjira Stadelmann.

Darragh won the first game 21-13 but would squander a crucial match point in the second game.

Stadelmann, a bronze medal winner at the European games, won it 22-24 and would take the third and decisive game 15-21.

Rachael’s second game will be on Wednesday afternoon against Spain’s Carolina Marin.

Marin took Gold at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio and also won last year’s European Games..