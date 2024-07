Emergency services are at the scene of a helicopter crash in County Westmeath this evening.

Gardai say they are investigating an incident involving a helicopter in Killucan which occurred at approximately 3:30pm today.

It’s believed the aircraft may have crashed into a building.

There are reports of multiple injuries at the site.

The Air Accident Investigation Unit say it is aware of the accident involving the single engine helicopter and it is deploying a team of inspectors at this time.