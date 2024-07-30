Finn Harps sign Bruce Strachan

Finn Harps have announced the signing of Bruce Strachan pending international clearance.

The Scottish midfielder arrives at Finn Park from Ayr United.

Strachan was the top scorer at U18 level this season. He also spent time with the Rangers FC academy.

Darren Murphy told club media: “Bruce has been in with the group since last week and has been very impressive. He is eager to test himself at this level and gives me and my coaching staff more options in that area of the pitch.

We want young, hungry players and Bruce definitely fits that bill. I’m excited to work with him over the coming weeks.”

Harps are in action this Friday as they welcome fellow playoff hopefuls Bray Wanderers to Finn Park.