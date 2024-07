Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information following a fire at a derelict property in the Lismonaghan area last week.

In the early hours of Friday morning gardaí were alerted to a garage that was on fire near Rowan Park.

The blaze was extinguished, however it has not been ruled out that it may have been started deliberately.

Those who were travelling in the area between the hours of 4am and 5.15am are asked to hand over dashcam footage to gardaí.