Man arrested in Derry in relation to the freedom of information data breach released

A 54 year old man arrested in Derry yesterday has been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.
It was in relation to the freedom of information data breach last August.
Police say the investigation continues.
A 54 year old man arrested in Derry yesterday has been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.
It was in relation to the freedom of information data breach last August.
Police say the investigation continues.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland