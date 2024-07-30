Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Man arrested in Derry in relation to the freedom of information data breach released

A 54 year old man arrested in Derry yesterday has been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.

It was in relation to the freedom of information data breach last August.

Police say the investigation continues.

Arrest
30 July 2024

Man arrested in Derry in relation to the freedom of information data breach released

30 July 2024
Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

Woman (70s) seriously injured in three vehicle crash in Dunkineely yesterday

30 July 2024
court-768x644
News, Top Stories

Man sentenced for Derry burglary last Easter

30 July 2024
omaghbomb
News, Audio, Top Stories

First hearing into Omagh bombing public enquiry today

30 July 2024
