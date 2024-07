A man remains in a serious condition in hospital following a crash in Co Tyrone last night.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the single vehicle collision involving a black 2024 Suzuki S-Cross in the Dooish Road area of Drumquin at around 7.50pm.

First aid was administered at the scene to the man in his 60s who was the driver of the vehicle before being transferred to hospital.

Police are appealing to anyone with information or video footage of the crash to contact them.