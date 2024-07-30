Man sentenced for Derry burglary last Easter

A 41 year old man was sentenced at Derry Crown Court yesterday for burglary of a commercial premises last Easter.

John Patrick McGilloway was handed down two years, one year in prison and one year on licence.

Cash and stock, including hair styling equipment, was stolen from the salon on Foyle Street.

Police say that there is a significant impact of burglary on the victims.

In this case there was the distress of the event as well as the financial hit for the business.

They are urging those affected by such a crime to come forward.