Opening hearing of the Omagh Bombing Inquiry begins with the names of those killed

The first hearing of the Omagh Bombing Inquiry is underway in the town’s Strule Arts Centre.

29 people were killed when a car bomb exploded in the centre of Omagh on August 15th 1998.

Among the dead was a woman pregnant with twins.

The inquiry is examining whether the atrocity could have been prevented.

Chairman Andrew Turnbull says the effects of the bombing have been wide reaching……………………..

The Counsel to the Inquiry is Paul Greening KC.

Before submitting his initial report, he read the names of those killed into the record……………………