Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

In the first hour chat to listener Deidre who is thumbing around Inishowen with others to mark a friends special birthday in a different way! Later we get an update on a EU commission infringement proceedings against Ireland over concerns that EU rules on market surveillance of construction products are not being correctly enforced. We finish with a chat to Viola McSharry, the mother Olympic medal winning Mona:

Listen back to Community Garda Information and later we are in the garden with Paul:

This hour is dedicated to meeting the women taking part in this years ‘Mary from Dungloe:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

30 July 2024
Screenshot 2024-07-30 121410
News, Audio, Top Stories

Opening hearing of the Omagh Bombing Inquiry begins with the names of those killed

30 July 2024
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Man in serious condition after crash in Co Tyrone

30 July 2024
kitchen tap
News, Top Stories

Water outages affecting West Donegal

30 July 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

30 July 2024
Screenshot 2024-07-30 121410
News, Audio, Top Stories

Opening hearing of the Omagh Bombing Inquiry begins with the names of those killed

30 July 2024
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Man in serious condition after crash in Co Tyrone

30 July 2024
kitchen tap
News, Top Stories

Water outages affecting West Donegal

30 July 2024
Mona McSharry 3
News, Audio, Top Stories

Viola McSharry speaks of the family’s pride as daughter Mona takes Olympic bronze

30 July 2024
Screenshot 2024-07-30 101725
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai urge people to be cautious as spate of thefts from cars and vans continues

30 July 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube