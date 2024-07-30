Viola McSharry speaks of the family’s pride as daughter Mona takes Olympic bronze

Mona McSharry’s mother says she and her family are so proud after the Sligo swimmer claimed Ireland’s first medal of the Paris Olympics.

The 23 year old, who was a member of the Marlins Club in Ballyshannon under Coach Grace Meade, won bronze in the 100 metre breaststroke by the narrowest of margins last night.

She’s due back in the pool tomorrow for the heats of the 200-metre breaststroke.

On this morning’s Nine til Noon Show, Mona’s mother Viola McSharry told Greg Hughes this is the culmination of a journey that began in Ballyshannon and went on to the University of Tennessee…….