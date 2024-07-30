Water outages affecting West Donegal

Water outages have been reported in west Donegal.

A burst watermain means Ballyconnel, Ballybuninabber and surrounding areas will be impacted until 2pm this afternoon.

Meanwhile another burst is affecting Falcarragh and surrounding areas.

It was expected to be resolved around 12pm, however local Cllr Michael McClafferty says delays of at least a few hours are expected as crews work hard to get the issue resolved.

After works are complete, it may be up to three hours later before supplies fully return.