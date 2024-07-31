Darragh’s Olympic journey ends with defeat to Marin

Rachael Darragh’s Paris Olympics have come to an end this afternoon.

The Raphoe native was outclassed by 2016 gold medalist and three-time world champion Carolina Marin in her second group game.

The Spanard won 21-5 21-5 to progress.

Marin is seen as one of the sports greatest ladies player and is a contender for a gold medal again in France.

It’s been a tough few days for Rachael who also lost her opening group game on Tuesday, falling to a 2 games to 1 defeat to Switzerland’s Jenjira Stadelmann.

Darragh won the first game of that contest but would squander a crucial match point in the second game as Stadelmann took the next two to win the tie.