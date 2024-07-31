Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Darragh’s Olympic journey ends with defeat to Marin

Rachael Darragh’s Paris Olympics have come to an end this afternoon.

The Raphoe native was outclassed by 2016 gold medalist and three-time world champion Carolina Marin in her second group game.

The Spanard won 21-5 21-5 to progress.

Marin is seen as one of the sports greatest ladies player and is a contender for a gold medal again in France.

It’s been a tough few days for Rachael who also lost her opening group game on Tuesday, falling to a 2 games to 1 defeat to Switzerland’s Jenjira Stadelmann.

Darragh won the first game of that contest but would squander a crucial match point in the second game as Stadelmann took the next two to win the tie.

