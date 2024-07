Donegal is to benefit from a new Coast-to-Coast Investment Scheme.

The capital funding worth €3 million will be used to upgrade existing visitor attractions and experiences.

Donegal, Sligo and parts of Leitrim on the Wild Atlantic Way are included as well as areas in the east coast such as the Causeway Coastal Route.

Each project can receive a maximum grant of €300,000 or £250,000 and a minimum of €50,000 and £40,000.