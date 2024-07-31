Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Fuel rise set to come in tomorrow will hurt government revenue – Deputy Harkin

Tomorrows rise in the price of fuel is going to have negative repercussions for drivers, fuelling stations and on tax revenue for government.

That’s according to a South Donegal Deputy.

Deputy Marian Harkin says that people living in border counties will travel into the North to fill their cars as the price of both petrol and diesel will increase by 3 and 4 cent a litre respectively from midnight.

Deputy Harkin also pointed out that by the 9th of October, when another price increase is due to come into effect, Government will receive around €1 per litre of fuel in taxes, which will be lost if people go to Northern Ireland.

She says that towns near the border, however, will suffer the most:

