Gallagher loses out in featherweight opener in Paris

Jude Gallagher fell to a disappointing defeat on his Olympic debut losing his featherweight round of last 16 contest in Paris.

The Tyrone Tornado bowed out to 2020 silver medalist Carlo Paalam of the Philippines on an unanimous decision.

Gallagher from the Two Castles club in Newtownstewart lost the first two rounds as Paalam showed his experience through the course of the fight.

Jude required a stoppage in the third round but his opponent seen out what was judged as a comfortable win.

Speaking afterwards Gallagher felt the fight was a closer contest than the cards suggested but was proud of his performance.