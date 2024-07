Former BBC presenter Huw Edwards is due in court later – charged with making indecent images of children.

The broadcaster, who left the BBC in April, is facing three charges over alleged activity between December 2020 and April 2022.

He’s accused of having six category A images, the most serious classification, 12 category B pictures and 19 category C photographs on WhatsApp.

A conviction at Crown Court could lead to a prison sentence of several years.