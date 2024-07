It’s believed four masked men were involved in an attack on a house and car in Derry last night.

Significant damage was caused during the attack which occurred sometime before 10.50pm in the Creevagh Heights area of Creggan.

The windows of the property were smashed, damage was caused to the front door of the house and a vehicle was also damaged.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Anyone with information on the attack is urged to contact Police on 101.