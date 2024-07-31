Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
New bus service linking Letterkenny and Galway hospitals to be launched next week

A new bus service begins next Tuesday linking Letterkenny University Hospital and Galway University Hospital.

The service, supported by the Friends of Letterkenny Hospital will operate on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, leaving Letterkenny at 6.30 in the morning, and leaving Galway at 4 o’clock, and is set to operate on a pilot basis until December.

Friends’ spokesperson Paddy Rooney says part of the programme will involve ensuring that Galway appointments for Letterkenny patients are arranged for times that fit the bus schedule……………

untitled
News, Top Stories

Six Olympic sized swimming pool lengths of illegal fishing nets seized in Donegal

31 July 2024
Screenshot 2024-07-31 114323
News, Audio, Top Stories

New bus service linking Letterkenny and Galway hospitals to be launched next week

31 July 2024
central criminal court
Top Stories, News

Donegal born teenager jailed for serious driving offences

31 July 2024
453315851_910599004439705_2082435226251978347_n
News, Top Stories

Sion Mills driver arrested on suspicion of a number of road offences

31 July 2024
