New bus service linking Letterkenny and Galway hospitals to be launched next week

A new bus service begins next Tuesday linking Letterkenny University Hospital and Galway University Hospital.

The service, supported by the Friends of Letterkenny Hospital will operate on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, leaving Letterkenny at 6.30 in the morning, and leaving Galway at 4 o’clock, and is set to operate on a pilot basis until December.

Friends’ spokesperson Paddy Rooney says part of the programme will involve ensuring that Galway appointments for Letterkenny patients are arranged for times that fit the bus schedule……………