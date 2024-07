Serious concerns have been raised over speeding in rural villages in West Donegal.

A recent speed monitoring exercise conducted by Donegal County Council revealed between 70-80% of motorists travelling through Dunlewey were speeding.

Councillor Micheal Choilm MacGiolla Easbuig is calling for traffic calming measures to urgently be installed to combat speeding in villages.

He says overgrown hedges are compounding road safety concerns which he claims the Council is failing to address: