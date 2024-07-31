Sion Mills driver arrested on suspicion of a number of road offences

A driver in the Sion Mills area was arrested last night on suspicion of a number of road related offences and had their vehicle seized .

They were initially stopped for bearing a registration plate of another vehicle which was a similar make and model.

It then emerged that the car was uninsured and long overdue having an MOT.

As well as this, serious structural defects were also discovered.

The driver who resided outside of UK jurisdiction was arrested on suspicion of having no insurance, using a vehicle in a dangerous condition, having no VTC and fraudulent use of a vehicle registration mark.

A court appearance is to follow.