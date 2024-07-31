The planning system for rail must be more efficient – Richard Logue

A tripling of the number of people using the rail system annually, the introduction of high speed trains, and an extension of the rail network are just some of the recommendations of the All-Island Strategic Rail Review.

The joint report by the Department of Transport in Ireland and the Department for Infrastructure in the North sets out the implementation of 32 strategic recommendations up to 2050, at the cost of between €35 and €37 billion.

In Donegal, there is a line proposed to travel from Letterkenny to Derry.

Richard Logue, a Project Manager in Transport in London says the planning process is an area that has the potential for delays.

He told Greg Hughes of an example in which at the last moment, a depo to store trains was rejected, halting the full project in Co. Kildare: