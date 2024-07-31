Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

The planning system for rail must be more efficient – Richard Logue

A tripling of the number of people using the rail system annually, the introduction of high speed trains, and an extension of the rail network are just some of the recommendations of the All-Island Strategic Rail Review.

The joint report by the Department of Transport in Ireland and the Department for Infrastructure in the North sets out the implementation of 32 strategic recommendations up to 2050, at the cost of between €35 and €37 billion.

In Donegal, there is a line proposed to travel from Letterkenny to Derry.

Richard Logue, a Project Manager in Transport in London says the planning process is an area that has the potential for delays.

He told Greg Hughes of an example in which at the last moment, a depo to store trains was rejected, halting the full project in Co. Kildare:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

fuel pump
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fuel rise set to come in tomorrow will hurt government revenue – Deputy Harkin

31 July 2024
Rail
News, Audio, Top Stories

The planning system for rail must be more efficient – Richard Logue

31 July 2024
Motorbike Car Park
News, Top Stories

Free motorbike parking area to be designated in Donegal Town following Diamond backlash

31 July 2024
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Parked car damaged in hit and run in Derry

31 July 2024
Advertisement

Related News

fuel pump
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fuel rise set to come in tomorrow will hurt government revenue – Deputy Harkin

31 July 2024
Rail
News, Audio, Top Stories

The planning system for rail must be more efficient – Richard Logue

31 July 2024
Motorbike Car Park
News, Top Stories

Free motorbike parking area to be designated in Donegal Town following Diamond backlash

31 July 2024
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Parked car damaged in hit and run in Derry

31 July 2024
court (1)
News, Top Stories

Huw Edwards due in court today in relation to indecent images of children

31 July 2024
Claudy bombing
News, Audio, Top Stories

52 years since nine lives lost in Claudy bombing

31 July 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube