100% Redress Party says the downgrading of DCB Redress applications must stop pending new standards

The 100% Redress Party is calling for an immediate end to downgrades, with reports that over 70 applicants under the enhanced Defective Block Scheme have had their engineers’ recommendations overturned by the Housing Agency.

Following a recent meeting in Milford at which people who had been downgraded shared their stories, Cllr Dennis McGee says the Housing Agency remains firmly wedding to one perspective on the cause of Defective Blocks, while the science is all pointing in the other direction.

A review of the standards is underway, but Cllr McGee says all the evidence is that the downgrades should stop, and all houses with defective blocks should be demolished and rebuilt………………