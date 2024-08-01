Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Arranmore Lifeboat carries out another medical evacuation from the island

What’s been a busy week for the Arranmore RNLI volunteer crew continued yesterday with the third callout since Sunday.

The crew were tasked to facilitate a medical evacuation from the island at 4 o’clock yesterday afternoon.

The patient was then transferred from the lifeboat to a waiting ambulance at Burtonport, and brought to Letterkenny University Hospital.

Crew on board the lifeboat were, coxswain Jimmy Early, relief mechanic Reamon O’Donnell, Seán Gallagher, John Mc Hugh, John Boyle, Sharon O’Donnell, Brian Proctor.

Coxswain Jimmy Early said “It is busy but that is the nature of emergency services, you can go days without a call and then there’s quite a few. Whatever the time of day or night we are always on call and ready to respond whenever the lifeboat is needed”.

