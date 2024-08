Gardaí are appealing for help in tracing a missing woman from Sligo.

37 year old Amy Conway is reported missing from her home in Sligo Town since Wednesday June 26th.

She was last seen in the Galway City area.

Amy is described as being around 5 foot 6 inches in height, with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Gardaí and Amy’s family are concerned for her welfare.