A Donegal Deputy is calling on Government to explain their decision to increase the cost of fuel today.

Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn says it unfair on counties like Donegal where people depend on their car to get to where they need to go.

The price of both petrol and diesel are increasing by 3 and 4 cent a litre respectively.

Deputy MacLochlainn says those who rely on their cars are being punished: