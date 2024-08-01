High Court rules Ireland is breaching international human rights over failure to house asylum seekers

Ireland is breaching international human rights laws over its failure to house those who have sought international protection here.

The High Court has ruled that the state’s failure to provide for the basic needs of unaccommodated asylum seekers breaches their right to human dignity under the EU’s Charter of Fundamental Rights.

Mr Justice Barry O’Donnell said he was satisfied the current response of the state was ‘inadequate’ by leaving international protection applicants ‘without accommodation or the means to access accommodation.’

The case was taken by the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission.