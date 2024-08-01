Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
More industrial unrest possible at Aer Lingus

There could be more unrest on the horizon at Aer Lingus.

Trade unions representing other staff at the airline are meeting today to discuss the implications of the recent pay hike awarded to pilots.

Forsa, Unite, SIPTU and other unions have previously reached wage agreements, which allow them to go back to management if another group of workers secures a better deal.

It impacts cabin crew, ground staff, caterers and cleaners among others.

Business journalist Joe Lynam says the implications for Aer Lingus could be huge…………………

