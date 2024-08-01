Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Safety the focus on ‘Amber Thursday’

The RSA and Garda ‘August Bank Holiday’ road-safety campaign kicks off today and runs until Wednesday.

Motorists are being warned that means an extended enforcement period across the weekend – targeting drink and drug driving, and the use of mobile phones.

It’s also ‘Amber Thursday’…. an inter-agency initiative to improve safety on the roads, the water, or when dealing with fire.

 

‘Amber Thursday’ is a joint campaign with local authorities and officials from Road Safety, Water Safety and Fire Prevention.

As thousands head to the roads, and flock to beaches, rivers and pools…. and others go camping or light up the barbeque in the garden…. the focus is to slow down, be safe, stay alive and enjoy the weekend with friends and families.

People are reminded not to light fires in forests, never BBQ on a balcony, use lifeguarded beaches, and swim within your depth and parallel to the Shore.

Motorists are particularly reminded that an extended enforcement period is focusing on drink and drug driving, seat belts, and using your phone at the wheel – between now and Wednesday.

