Finn Harps have suffered four defeats on the bounce after their 2-1 defeat to Bray at Finn Park this evening.

Manager Darren Murphy says the run has been “the toughest all year” but feels that they “hit the self-destruct button” in the second half tonight.

He gave his thoughts to Diarmuid Doherty at full time this evening…

Diarmuid also spoke to Dave Cawley at full time to get his thoughts…