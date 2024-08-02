Eamonn Kelly second in JWRC going into day two at Rally Finland

Donegal’s Eamonn Kelly and Monaghan’s Conor Mohan are second overall in the Junior WRC section of Rally Finland in their Ford Fiesta Rally 3 after yesterday’s opening stage.

They face nine testing stages today, six more on Saturday and the final four stages on Sunday.

Meanwhile in WRC 2, Co Derry driver Josh McErlean and Cavan James Fulton were fifth overall going into day two in their Fabia RS while William Creighton and Liam Regan were eighth in a Ford Fiesta MkII.

Regan had his sidekick from the World Rally Championship as his co-driver in the Donegal International Rally in July when they took part in the historic category in a Skoda Estelle 130L.

In what is round nine of the WRC, Thierry Neuville leads the overall rally by 1.1 seconds ahead of Takamoto Katusuta.