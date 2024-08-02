Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Goverment buildings rammed overnight


The gates at Government buildings on Merrion Street in Dublin have been damaged in an apparent ramming overnight.

The scene has been sealed off and a man has been arrested.

Gardaí say this incident happened at around 2:30am this morning.

Images show damage to a white van at the Department of the Taoiseach and at the Office of the Attorney General – with at least three separate gates damaged – one of them was taken of its hinges.

A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of offences under the Road Traffic Act and is being held at a garda station in the city.

A technical exam of the scene is due to place this morning.

