Goverment buildings rammed overnight



The gates at Government buildings on Merrion Street in Dublin have been damaged in an apparent ramming overnight.

The scene has been sealed off and a man has been arrested.

Gardaí say this incident happened at around 2:30am this morning.

Images show damage to a white van at the Department of the Taoiseach and at the Office of the Attorney General – with at least three separate gates damaged – one of them was taken of its hinges.

A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of offences under the Road Traffic Act and is being held at a garda station in the city.

A technical exam of the scene is due to place this morning.