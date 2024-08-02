Improved communication vital if Letterkenny’s housing crisis is to be tackled – McMonagle

A Letterkenny councillor says there needs to be more communication between officials and members as the need for social and affordable housing in Donegal’s largest town continues to grow.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle says one source of frustration to him is that he had sought on multiple occasions to get answers as to why an offer of 30 units to the council by a private developer wasn’t being taken up.

He was subsequently told at a recent meeting it was because of issues over testing for defective blocks.

After a lengthy discussion, it was decided to hold a special housing workshop in Letterkenny to discuss such issues.

Cllr McMonagle says improved communication is vital………..