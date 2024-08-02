Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Improved communication vital if Letterkenny’s housing crisis is to be tackled – McMonagle

A Letterkenny councillor says there needs to be more communication between officials and members as the need for social and affordable housing in Donegal’s largest town continues to grow.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle says one source of frustration to him is that he had sought on multiple occasions to get answers as to why an offer of 30 units to the council by a private developer wasn’t being taken up.

He was subsequently told at a recent meeting it was because of issues over testing for defective blocks.

After a lengthy discussion, it was decided to hold a special housing workshop in Letterkenny to discuss such issues.

Cllr McMonagle says improved communication is vital………..

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

house building
News, Audio, Top Stories

Improved communication vital if Letterkenny’s housing crisis is to be tackled – McMonagle

2 August 2024
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday, August 1st

1 August 2024
fire brigade NI
News, Top Stories

Emergency services dealing with fire at old Lisnagelvin Leisure Centre in Derry

1 August 2024
IMG_0628
News, Top Stories

Gardai concerned for missing Sligo woman

1 August 2024
Advertisement

Related News

house building
News, Audio, Top Stories

Improved communication vital if Letterkenny’s housing crisis is to be tackled – McMonagle

2 August 2024
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday, August 1st

1 August 2024
fire brigade NI
News, Top Stories

Emergency services dealing with fire at old Lisnagelvin Leisure Centre in Derry

1 August 2024
IMG_0628
News, Top Stories

Gardai concerned for missing Sligo woman

1 August 2024
Ten-T Update July 2024
News, Top Stories

Council welcomes Cabinet approval of TEN-T road project

1 August 2024
court (1)
News, Top Stories

High Court rules Ireland is breaching international human rights over failure to house asylum seekers

1 August 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube