Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

My Open Library to be rolled out at Buncrana Community Library

Buncrana Community Library will now be accessible from 8am until 10pm with the My Open Library service.

The initiative hopes to make the library available for more people who may not be able to attend during regular staffing hours.

Users will be able to borrow and return items, access the internet and use printing and scanning facilities on a self-service basis.

Library members are required to register to this service separately and attend an in person induction.

Contact Buncrana Community Library at 074 9361941 or email buncrana@donegallibrary.ie

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Donegal Libraries
News, Top Stories

My Open Library to be rolled out at Buncrana Community Library

2 August 2024
Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
News, Top Stories

Goverment buildings rammed overnight

2 August 2024
untitled
News, Top Stories

New Inshore Fisheries Scheme launched

2 August 2024
homeless
News, Audio, Top Stories

Lack of accommodation for asylum seekers is a ‘human crisis’

2 August 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Donegal Libraries
News, Top Stories

My Open Library to be rolled out at Buncrana Community Library

2 August 2024
Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
News, Top Stories

Goverment buildings rammed overnight

2 August 2024
untitled
News, Top Stories

New Inshore Fisheries Scheme launched

2 August 2024
homeless
News, Audio, Top Stories

Lack of accommodation for asylum seekers is a ‘human crisis’

2 August 2024
gaza full
News, Audio, Top Stories

Today marks 300 days of war in Gaza

2 August 2024
student cost
News, Audio, Top Stories

Financial supports are to be made available for part-time third level students

2 August 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube