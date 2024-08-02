My Open Library to be rolled out at Buncrana Community Library

Buncrana Community Library will now be accessible from 8am until 10pm with the My Open Library service.

The initiative hopes to make the library available for more people who may not be able to attend during regular staffing hours.

Users will be able to borrow and return items, access the internet and use printing and scanning facilities on a self-service basis.

Library members are required to register to this service separately and attend an in person induction.

Contact Buncrana Community Library at 074 9361941 or email buncrana@donegallibrary.ie