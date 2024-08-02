New Inshore Fisheries Scheme launched

Inshore fishing fleets are to now benefit from a new scheme following a census by Bord Iascaigh Mhara last year.
Vessels under 8m in length will receive €3,500 while those up to 17.99m will be granted €5,000.
The instalments will be split, with €2,000 being received initially.
The remainder will then be paid after the completion of a further survey for a more comprehensive assessment of this sector.
Marine Minister Charlie McConalogue made the announcement yesterday.
He says it will give those who rely on crab and lobster fishing a lift: