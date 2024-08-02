NIFRS say former leisure centre fire in Derry was arson

Police in Derry are applealing for information following an incident of arson yesterday afternoon.

Neighbourhood officers on patrol saw a large plume of smoke coming from the roof of the former Lisnagelvin Leisure Centre in Richill Park and immediately contacted the NIFRS.

They say blaze was deliberate ignition.

Equipment inside the building was damaged as a result.

Police are appealing to anyone with information, or who was in the area prior to 4pm, and saw any suspicious activity or has footage, including dash cam, to get in touch.