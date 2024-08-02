Police officers injured in Newry fight

The PSNI says four officers were assaulted while dealing with a reported fight in Newry.

They attended the scene in the Bank Parade area of the town shortly after half 12 yesterday morning.

They took a 22 year old injured man to hospital, where he reportedly became aggressive, assaulted the officers, and spat at a nurse.

He was arrested on suspicion of common assault, criminal damage and four counts of assault on police.

Police say none of the officers were seriously injured and were able to remain on duty – but have condemned the attack as “completely unacceptable”.