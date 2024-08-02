Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Sailor rescued off Tullybay this morning

A sailor was rescued after a yacht got into difficulty off Tullagh Bay this morning.

Lough Swilly RNLI were paged by Malin Head Coast Guard and the man was brought to safety.

The All-Weather Lifeboat was launched and the crew made their way to the vessel which had one person on board.

The sailor was having difficulty with his anchor and the decision was made to put a crew member on board to assist the sailor.

Despite the efforts from the volunteer crew, the anchor couldn’t be released from the sea bed.

Once it was established the yacht had power, the rope had to be eventually cut.

The crew stayed with the yacht for a time before returning to Buncrana pier to refuel and make ready for service.

If you’re in difficulty in or on the water, dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.

