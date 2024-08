Today marks 300 days of war in Gaza.

A silent march and vigil is being held in Dublin.

The Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign along with several other anti-war and student groups will march from the Dáil to O’Connell street where a vigil will be held.

Over 39,000 Palestinians have been killed since the Hamas attack on Israel on October the 7th, in which over 1,200 Israeli’s died.

IPSC chair Zoe Lawlor says people are turning out today in solidarity with those who are suffering: